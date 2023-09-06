Hundreds of migrants are HIDDEN behind black curtain at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport as desperate families are left sleeping on the floor for up to 10 days after being flown in from Texas

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hundreds of migrants are hidden behind a black curtain at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, and their families are sleeping on the ground for up to 10 days at a stretch.

This influx of asylum seekers is due to Texas transporting hundreds of thousands of migrants to Democratic-run cities to protest federal border policies – leading many, like Chicago, to reach their housing limitations.

Currently, 433 migrants seek refuge at the airport, where black curtains are used to conceal the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

The video of the interior of the shelter, obtained by Nation Newsreveals children slumped in the room and depicts harsh living conditions, with some migrants calling the situation truly inhumane.

This makeshift shelter has poor quality food like instant ramen, lack of access to health care, showers and laundry, inadequate bedding and no help with placing children in bed. school, according to Chicago Sun Times.

Migrants have also been sleeping on the ground in Chicago police stations since June while waiting to gain access to suitable shelters.

“While they find us another place to go, some have been here for 10 days. But people keep leaving and the city of Chicago will welcome us and find us a place to stay,” Rayberth, a Venezuelan migrant who has been staying in O’Hare for nearly a week, told NewsNation.

The overcrowded establishment accommodates many children, which greatly exceeds the capacity limit of the city.

“Here, we are really in conditions that are not at all humane. There are a lot of children who have stomachaches and other things because the food they are given is not adequate,” the migrant added, speaking to News Nation.

Vianney Marzullo, a top volunteer with the police station response team advocacy group, told the Chicago Sun Times that O’Hare is only meant to be a holding place for incoming flights.

Chicago continues to struggle to house the influx of thousands of migrants in the city. About 14,000 migrants have been transported to Chicago by bus since August.

There are currently 15 shelters for asylum seekers across the city and another shelter is expected to open next month on the south side.

New video captured by FOX 32 last week in the Chicago Police Department’s 12th District shows migrants still sleeping on the floor, where they have created beds.

Last week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a letter asking for help from the federal government to streamline work authorization for asylum seekers.

“Chicago is nearing the one-year milestone of welcoming nearly 14,000 new migrants due to inhumane practices by politicians,” Johnson wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, just yesterday, Texas sent the twelfth bus full of migrants to Los Angeles, just a week after the city voted in favor of legal action and a criminal investigation against Lone State. Star about the bus program.

The bus arrived at Union Station in Los Angeles on Monday morning and was carrying 23 men, 20 women and 21 children.

Migrants come from Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Russia and Venezuela.

Earlier in June, the state of Florida picked up three dozen migrants from Texas and sent them by private jet to the California state capital, catching shelters and aid workers in Sacramento by surprise.

Earlier this year, DeSantis sent two planes full of migrants to the posh island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts.

The migrant crossings come after Title 42 ended in May, prompting an influx of people entering the United States through the border.

Migrants housed in Chicago police stations say they are better off than those housed in temporary shelters

A Venezuelan migrant couple and their 17-month-old daughter rest in the lobby of a police station where they have been staying with other migrant families since arriving in the city on May 9.

A migrant father from Venezuela changes the diaper of his 15-month-old son in the lobby of a police station

The migrant bus (like the one pictured above) arrived at Union Station in Los Angeles on Monday carrying 23 men, 20 women and 21 children.

The number of migrants arriving in the United States increased significantly in 2022

Title 42 rules had been in place since March 2020.

The restrictions allowed border officials to quickly turn asylum seekers back across the border in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

US authorities have unveiled tough new measures to replace Title 42, which crack down on illegal crossings while establishing legal avenues for migrants to apply online, find a sponsor and undergo background checks.

The Biden administration has opened up new avenues for migrants to enter the United States legally as part of a broader strategy to discourage people from illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

Migrants waiting in Mexico can apply for entry to the United States on a smartphone app and then apply for asylum, but available spots on the app are filling up quickly.

Under another Biden program, Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans can apply to enter the United States by air if they have American sponsors.

But these routes do not offer the same benefits that refugees enjoy or a direct path to permanent residency and eventually citizenship.