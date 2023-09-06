PICTURED: Tammi Arrington identified as Good Samaritan who pulled paralyzed Dennis Brown out of burning car after it erupted in flames in Dallas – as the pair reunite after rescue

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Good Samaritan who selflessly pulled a paralyzed man from a burning car has now been identified – after his selfless act likely saved his life.

Identified on Wednesday as Tammi Arrington, 42, the mother-of-one was visiting Dallas from Mississippi when the incident took place, in which she bravely picked up Dennis Brown, a local in a wheelchair , from the burning car.

Now thanking her lucky stars the woman had passed through, Brown posted on social media to share a news report showing footage of the ordeal – thus catching the attention of her saviour.

The pair had briefly lost contact in the aftermath of the incident and later shared a touching digital reunion in which they publicly planned to meet again in person.

Having lost the ability to walk after an encounter with a gunman when he was 22, Brown escaped Sunday’s ordeal unscathed – despite his legs being unused and a biting video showing how close he came to be burned alive.

He said FOX 4: ‘I had rented a car from Enterprise… and this particular car had a hand control.

“I have been in this particular car several times. It looked like the car was (about) to let go,” he said, adding that at some point on Sunday, “I looked up and (and) the front end was on fire.”

Still inside at this point, Brown recalled how he began to panic as he struggled to quickly reassemble his wheelchair.

As he began to lose hope, he recalls, Arrington appeared at his side. Brown recalled how she first tried to assemble her wheelchair while the car was on fire, but quickly gave up when she realized the seriousness of the situation.

“The car is on fire now – it’s burning now,” he recalled two days after the near accident.

“She is trying to pull up my wheelchair. She panics. I’m like, “Oh, wow; Oh wow, that’s not gonna happen,” he recalls.

Fortunately, after many difficulties, Brown said, the mother – whose son is still in second grade, according to her social media – was able to free him from the risk of the fire, which moments later was filmed completely burned by a fire. another passerby.

It was unclear whether the car, rented from a local Enterprise branch, had ever blown up, although comments offered by Brown to the Fox affiliate suggested the vehicle had previously run into trouble.

Firefighters were filmed trying to put out the engine fire soon after, following Arrington’s brave and impromptu rescue operation.

Luckily, by then, Brown was safe — and later shared a Fox 4 report featuring some incredible footage on social media.

Within hours, Brown’s savior commented on the post, saying she looked forward to meeting in person soon.

“I’m so glad you’re okay and glad we’ve reconnected,” the Facebook user wrote in response to Brown’s sharing, after the Texan expressed a desire to find and thank her.

“I can’t wait to have dinner with you and your sweet mom when I get back to Dallas.”

Brown quickly confirmed in a later statement that Arrington was, in fact, the one who rescued him, and further revealed that Enterprise – one of the nation’s largest car rental providers – had him.” contacted (reimbursing him for all costs with an apology for what happened). .’

He did not specify what exactly started the apparent engine fire.

Posted Wednesday afternoon, Brown’s social media statement read, “I would like to thank everyone who has watched over me and wish me well through this terrifying ordeal. God is Almighty.

“The lady who risked her life and safety with her brave and heroic act of pulling me out of the burning vehicle, we contacted her and had a chat this morning.” Her name is Tammi Arrington from Mississippi.

“There will be media coverage of our reunion very soon,” he added. “Right now, I’m still trying to figure it all out.

“Again, thank you all. »

Speaking to local media, Brown recalled how he began to panic as he struggled to quickly reassemble his wheelchair before the woman suddenly appeared.

“I would like to appreciate him for his heroic act,” he told the station, appearing at one point with his elderly mother by his side.

“She ran into danger to save me. Dragged me out. I wish I had the opportunity to thank her.

His mother, Julia, added: “I almost lost my child in that burning car,” she said. “I can’t thank her enough. If she hadn’t taken him out, he would have burned in that car. She was his angel.

Brown added how much he appreciates his unlikely hero, who he says has now given him a third life.

He told the Fox affiliate, “Life is good, even in a seated position.”