Mom Says ‘Dangerous’ Peloton Bike Killed Her Son ‘Instantly’

Ryan Furtado bought himself a Peloton in July 2021. Seven months later, he was dead.

The 32-year-old was killed when the high-end interactive stationary bike toppled over and sliced open his carotid artery, leaving the beloved customer success manager to bleed out on the floor of his Downtown Brooklyn home.

That’s according to a lawsuit filed by Furtado’s mother and obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals the first-known death involving a Peloton bike. In 2021, a 6-year-old child died after getting pulled into a Peloton treadmill, something company officials described as a “tragic accident.” Another similar incident involving the now-discontinued Peloton Tread Plus left a 3-year-old with a “significant brain injury,” regulators said, noting in an incident report that the boy was found with “tread marks on his back matching the slats of the treadmill.” (Peloton was ordered to pay a $19 million fine earlier this year over the treadmill issue.)

