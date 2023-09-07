Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    Prosecutors Lay Out ‘Simple’ Case Against Trump Loyalist Peter Navarro

    Prosecutors Lay Out 'Simple' Case Against Trump Loyalist Peter Navarro

    Prosecutors on Wednesday slammed Peter Navarro for ignoring a subpoena from the House’s Jan. 6 committee, saying the Donald Trump loyalist—who was once the point man on the “Big Lie”—had no right to act “like he was above the law.”

    Navarro was pummeled repeatedly in opening statements, with John Crabb Jr., a federal prosecutor in Washington, telling jurors the case against Navarro is simple: He was ordered to hand over documents and testify in a deposition but refused—something Navarro admits to doing himself.

    Crabb insisted that Navarro’s arrogance deserves to be punished with a conviction on a pair of contempt of Congress charges—crimes that could land the 74-year-old behind bars for up to two years and force him to pay up to $200,000 in fines.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

