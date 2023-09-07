Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    News

    Biden ‘REJECTS’ plea deals for five 9/11 ‘masterminds’ that would have seen them escape the death penalty following outrage from families

    By

    Sep 7, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Biden ‘REJECTS’ plea deals for five 9/11 ‘masterminds’ that would have seen them escape the death penalty following outrage from families

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Biden ‘REJECTS’ plea deals for five 9/11 ‘masterminds’ that would have escaped death penalty amid outrage from families

    By Wills Robinson for Dailymail.com

    Update: 5:52 p.m. EDT, September 6, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    President Joe Biden has rejected proposed plea deals for five suspected 9/11 masterminds to avoid the death penalty, sources and reports say.

    The deals that have sparked outrage from the families of the nearly 3,000 Americans killed in the attacks would have seen them serve life in prison.

    The five men are being held at Guantanamo Bay awaiting trial.

    More soon

    President Joe Biden has rejected proposed plea deals for five suspected 9/11 masterminds to avoid the death penalty, sources and reports say.

    Biden ‘REJECTS’ plea deals for five 9/11 ‘masterminds’ that would have seen them escape the death penalty following outrage from families

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Store staff get body cameras to protect themselves

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Former Buccaneers WR Mike Williams Dead At 36: Reports

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    U.S. Gives Ukraine Armor-Piercing Rounds In $175 Million Package As Secretary Blinken Announces $1 Billion During Kyiv Visit

    Sep 7, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Store staff get body cameras to protect themselves

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Former Buccaneers WR Mike Williams Dead At 36: Reports

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    U.S. Gives Ukraine Armor-Piercing Rounds In $175 Million Package As Secretary Blinken Announces $1 Billion During Kyiv Visit

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Biden ‘REJECTS’ plea deals for five 9/11 ‘masterminds’ that would have seen them escape the death penalty following outrage from families

    Sep 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy