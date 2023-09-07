Biden ‘REJECTS’ plea deals for five 9/11 ‘masterminds’ that would have seen them escape the death penalty following outrage from families

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Biden ‘REJECTS’ plea deals for five 9/11 ‘masterminds’ that would have escaped death penalty amid outrage from families
President Joe Biden has rejected proposed plea deals for five suspected 9/11 masterminds to avoid the death penalty, sources and reports say.
The deals that have sparked outrage from the families of the nearly 3,000 Americans killed in the attacks would have seen them serve life in prison.
The five men are being held at Guantanamo Bay awaiting trial.
More soon
