U.S. Gives Ukraine Armor-Piercing Rounds In $175 Million Package As Secretary Blinken Announces $1 Billion During Kyiv Visit

Department of Defense / News Release:

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This announcement is the Biden Administration’s forty-sixth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. This package includes: additional air defense equipment; artillery munitions; anti-tank weapons, including depleted uranium rounds for previously committed Abrams tanks; and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s ongoing war of aggression.

The capabilities in this package, valued at up to $175 million, include:

Equipment to support Ukraine’s air defense systems;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

81mm mortars systems and rounds;

120mm depleted uranium tank ammunition for Abrams tanks;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

Tactical air navigation systems;

Tactical secure communications systems and support equipment;

Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and

Spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.

This security assistance package will utilize assistance previously authorized under Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) for Ukraine that remained after the PDA revaluation process concluded in June.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the first top US official to visit Kyiv since the counteroffensive began in early June, announced a new package of wartime assistance worth more than $1 billion, including support for Ukraine’s air defenses https://t.co/4VQUunFUdO pic.twitter.com/8l7pVHvMgM

— Reuters (@Reuters) September 6, 2023

