Larsa Pippen CLASHES with toyboy boyfriend Marcus Jordan as he seems to DEFEND Luis Rubiales, the shamed Spain soccer president who forcibly kissed a player at the World Cup

Larsa Pippen appeared to clash with her boyfriend Marcus Jordan as the couple discussed disgraced Spanish football president Luis Rubiales.

In the latest episode of their Separation Anxiety podcast, Pippen, 49, opened up about the story that has shocked the sports world since the Women’s World Cup final last month.

Rubiales grabbed Jenni Hermoso’s face and kissed her at the awards ceremony after Spain beat England. He has since been suspended but caused continued uproar by insisting he had done nothing wrong. Hermoso has since charged him with sexual assault.

As the conversation unfolded, Pippen said, “Latin people are hugs and kisses, but grabbing her face and kissing her on the lips is so inappropriate, so forbidden, so wrong.

“I often feel like women get into situations where they feel like that person is powerful and they don’t have a voice. She probably didn’t know what to do, everyone is watching.

Marcus Jordan, 32, and his girlfriend Larsa Pippen, 49, clashed over the Spanish football scandal

The couple discussed the incident on their latest podcast episode, titled “Separation Anxiety.”

Spanish football president Luis Rubiales has caused outrage by forcibly kissing Jenni Hermoso.

Marcus, the son of NBA legend Michael, replied, “Also, playing devil’s advocate here and not necessarily vouching for him, this is their first championship they’ve ever won.”

Shocked, Pippen interrupted him, “Oh my god, what does that mean?”

Jordan replied, “You know how excited people sometimes get when they win their first championship. And so, you know, I don’t think he was necessarily aware of what he was doing.

But Pippen was unimpressed and said, “Marcus, you know, come on. You know kissing them on the lips is wrong.

Jordan said: “But like you said, in different cultures it’s more common to kiss on the lips.

‘Kiss on the cheek.’ said Pippen. “What culture is it? A perverted culture, by the way.

Jordan continued, “I saw it. I feel like in this case, with the team that won the first-ever championship, I feel like in the past I’ve seen male coaches kiss male athletes.

But Jordan seemed to soften his stance and revert to Pippen’s point of view when she asked him how he would feel if his daughter was treated the same as Hermoso.

Larsa looked shocked as Marcus played devil’s advocate during the incident.

Pippen called Rubiales a ‘child’ for how he handled the situation afterwards

“No, I would have been furious,” Jordan said. “Especially in sports, there’s never really a time to kiss someone on the lips who isn’t your wife or husband or someone like that. I’ve never been kissed by any coach.

“He is now opening himself up to all types of speculation because of these acts, but it could also have been as simple as being super excited about winning his first championship.”

Pippen went on to point out how shocked she was with how events unfolded after the finale.

“First of all, he didn’t quit,” she said. ‘He refused. He was suspended.

“His mother went on a hunger strike. It’s bad because he doubles the bet so much. First of all, he doesn’t even accept responsibly. He starved his mother to death for him. He is a grown man who behaves as if he were a child.

Jordan then added: “I really think he should have acknowledged that what he did was wrong.

“He was always suspended. It’s a very slippery slope, don’t kiss anyone, don’t lay hands on anyone, stay in your lane.

The couple themselves have come under intense scrutiny over their relationship.

Larsa was married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, who was teammates with Marcus’ father, Michael, on one of the most iconic NBA teams of all time.

They have been dating since 2021 and it has reportedly caused tension between Michael and Scottie.