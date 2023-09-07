Saints rookie Jake Haener is BANNED for breaking NFL’s drug rules on the eve of the season – but he insists he ‘does not know how the substance got in his body’

The New Orleans Saints will face the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday.

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended for the first six games of the 2023-24 regular season for violating the NFL’s performance enhancement policy, said Wednesday. a league spokesperson.

Despite his pre-season promises, the 24-year-old is unlikely to play this season. The starting quarterback for the Saints is veteran Derek Carr and his replacement is veteran Jameis Winston.

The Saints could also ask Taysom Hill to step into the full-time quarterback role if needed, as he has done before. But Hill’s primary role is as a utility player who can execute designed quarterback runs, line up as a tight end, and also serve as a fullback on the punt team.

“I recently learned that I tested positive for an NFL banned substance earlier this summer. I still don’t know how the substance entered my body, as none of my prescribed supplements or medications contain the banned ingredient,” Haener said in a statement shared on Instagram.

“I will never knowingly cheat at the game I love, but I must take full responsibility for failing the test. I apologize to the Saints organization, my friends and family for any distractions that this suspension could cause.

“I am disappointed to be out of the team for the next few weeks, but I will learn and grow from this experience. I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible.

Haener will be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Oct. 16, the Monday before New Orleans’ Week 6 game against Houston.

A fourth-round pick from Fresno State, Haener made the regular-season roster after playing in all three preseason games for New Orleans.

He completed 38 of 72 passes (52.8%) for 395 yards and a touchdown.

He was also intercepted three times.

The NFL statement did not specify the banned substance for which Haener tested positive.