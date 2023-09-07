Perth Airport evacuated | Daily Mail Online

Terminal evacuated on Thursday

A technical problem triggered the fire alarms

Has caused minimal delays so far

A busy terminal at Perth Airport was evacuated after several fire alarms went off.

A technical malfunction caused alarms to go off shortly before 5 a.m. local time on Thursday, prompting an emergency response from authorities.

The evacuation affected the T1 terminal which serves national and international flights.

Evacuees spent up to 40 minutes waiting outside the terminal but have since been allowed to re-enter the airport, a spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

Perth’s T1 terminal had to be evacuated on Thursday after several fire alarms went off.

“There have been minimal delays so far,” the spokesperson said.

“No fire or smoke was detected.”

Travelers had already been warned of the delays to their flights.

This is the second time in a week that the airport has been evacuated after smoke was detected in the international terminal last Thursday.

Passengers spent almost two hours outside the terminal before being allowed to re-enter.

Perth is Australia’s fourth largest airport, used by 14 million passengers each year.