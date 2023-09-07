GRAPHIC: Colo. Task Force Officer Fatally Shoots Fugitive Who Brandished 2 Handguns While Fleeing

Colorado Springs, Colorado — During the morning of Thursday, August 17, 2023, the United States Marshals and Colorado Department of Corrections – Division of Parole requested the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit, or TEU, assist them with apprehending a wanted fugitive in Colorado Springs. The fugitive, identified as 37-year-old Benjamin Annaboli, had been observed by US Marshals and parole officers and a parking lot of a hotel in the 1700 block of Aero Plaza Drive. Annaboli was identified as a violent offender with several outstanding arrest warrants for felony criminal offenses. TEU officers went to the hotel, located a person they believed was Annaboli and attempted to arrest him.

Annaboli fled on foot, running toward the front entrance of a hotel while holding a handgun in each of his hands. As Annaboli fled on foot, a uniformed CSPD officer yelled at him to stop and that he was under arrest. Annaboli refused these commands, pointed a handgun toward another uniformed CSPD officer, and refused two loud commands to drop his gun. A CSPD canine officer also released a canine in an attempt to apprehend Annaboli, and the canine chased Annaboli, and began biting him. Annaboli attempted to fight the canine off and turn towards CSPD officers while still holding a handgun. Two CSPD officers then fired their guns at Annaboli, and the shots hit him and caused him to fall to the ground.

As the officers approached Annaboli, they observed a handgun on the pavement near him and another handgun in one of his hands. After Annaboli was struck by the gunfire officers, took him into custody and provided emergency medical care until paramedics arrived. Annaboli was transported to an area hospital, where he died from the gunshot injuries he sustained. Investigators located two handguns in the area where Annaboli was shot by police officers. The first handgun was dropped on the ground by Annaboli, and the second handgun was in his hand when police officers took him into custody.

