‘KILL ME!’ Intense Video Shows Chicago Police, Suspect Struggle Over Gun In Deadly Confrontation

Chicago, Illinois — On August 11, 2023, around 5:30 p.m. two on-duty Chicago police officers in a marked police vehicle observed a confrontation between two individuals near 1100 W. 111th Street. The officers reportedly observed 36-year-old Louis C. Gordon-Hay with a gun in his back pocket. When the officers engaged, Gordon-Hay fled, and officers pursued him into a residence. Inside the residence, officers gave verbal commands to drop the weapon, as they struggled over the Gordon-Hay’s firearm. Gordon-Hay and one of the officers both discharged their weapons, at which time Gordon-Hay was struck and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A gun was recovered on scene. After the shooting, the partner of the officer who fired the shot can be seen running out to their squad car to retrieve what appears to be a first aid kit, before going back inside the house. He later also can be heard struggling to breathe, as other officers tell him to take deep breaths, before offering to drive him to the hospital to get checked out. No officers were wounded in the shooting, but two officers suffered bruises and abrasions from the struggle, and police have said two officers were taken to the hospital for observation. Both officers involved in the shooting were placed on 30 days of administrative duty after the shooting.

