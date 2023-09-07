Connecticut farmhand, 59, is left paralyzed from the waist down after he was attacked by a bull in heat while milking cows – as his sister says he ‘was in the wrong place at wrong time’

Randy Jaquins, 59, lay in bed with his injuries for ‘a while’

The farmhand was charged by a ‘in heat’ bull shortly after milking cows.

His sister Ellen Hull said he was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Connecticut farmhand was left paralyzed from the waist down after being charged by a ‘heat’ bull.

Randy Jaquins, 59, had just finished milking the cows and was herding the animals to a barn when he was attacked by the bull at Locust Road Farm in Winsted, Connecticut on Friday.

“(He) was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” his sister Ellen Hull told Hearst Connecticut Media. “The bull was in heat because it’s their mating season at this time of year.”

As well as his paralysis, Jaquins also suffered a broken neck, and his sister said he told her he had been lying with his injuries for “some time” before he was found.

Randy Jaquins, 59, had just finished milking the cows when he was charged by the bull.

Experts warn that bulls are aggressive and unpredictable during mating season.

The farm worker was left paralyzed alone for ‘some time’ before being found

After the farmer was finally discovered, Jaquins was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Doctors successfully fused a vertebra in his neck and Hull said when she visited her brother in hospital he was conscious and talking.

“He is aware of what happened,” she said.

“He told me he was lying in the field for a while that day before anyone found him.”

Hull added that his recovery will be a “big adjustment”, and said his family “don’t even know how long he’s going to be in hospital at this point”.

In a GoFundMe set up to help him with his rehabilitation, his sister said: “We all hope this will be temporary but we are preparing for the worst.”

Experts warn that bulls can become violent and unpredictable when in heat, which happens during the mating season at the height of summer.

The breed, which makes up only about 2 percent of the cattle herd in the United States, was responsible for 48 percent of cattle deaths in 2020, according to data from the Census of Workplace Fatal Injuries and Surveillance of Labor. Occupational Injuries from the US Department of Labor. and disease databases.