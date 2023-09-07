ESPN gives tennis players at US Open Access to live streams of matches during Charter Spectrum Blackout

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

ESPN is giving players participating in the US Open tennis tournament access to live streaming video of the matches, in response to complaints from players unable to watch their competition due to the ongoing power outage at the Disney-Charter Spectrum.

A source confirmed this The Hollywood reporter that the company has allowed access to a number of players, as well as some broadcast talent and others covering the US Open, who have been unable to watch the games on the dispute, thanks to Charter being the dominant cable operator in New York City .

A number of players had publicly complained about the issue, including American star Coco Gauff, and Russian Daniil Medvedev, who complained about the issue at a press conference on Monday night.

“I guess they have Spectrum in a lot of hotels, so I can’t watch it on TV anymore,” Medvedev said at a press conference during the tournament on Monday night, adding that he ended up watching matches on “pirate websites.”

Even ESPN’s own tennis analyst John McEnroe was reportedly unable to watch games while sidelined by COVID-19.

In many ways, the US Open tennis tournament was a key part of the dispute between The Walt Disney Co. and Charter Spectrum. It was in the middle of a game involving Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz that the blackout began, and the two main sporting events since the beginning were the tournament and some college football games. The first Monday night football The NFL game is scheduled for September 11, pitting the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets, two teams that are important to the New York market.

The two sides were still far apart over the Labor Day weekend, though talks have continued. The match between Bills and Jets will probably be the next key piece of the puzzle. If a deal is done soon, it will probably be related to that match, but if they can’t come to an agreement, it could be some time.