Joe Jonas is viciously trolled after claims Sophie Turner’s ‘partying lifestyle’ was the reason that led to divorce filing: ‘But he’s literally on tour’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Joe Jonas has faced backlash on social media after claiming he filed for divorce from Sophie Turner due to her “partying” lifestyle.

According to TMZthe Game of Thrones star reportedly “likes to party,” which sparked a clash with the homebody musician.

“She likes to party and he likes to stay home. They have very different lifestyles,” a source told the newspaper.

Jonas has been trolled online and many accuse the pop singer, 34, of trying to paint Sophie in a bad light.

“I think it’s really funny that Joe Jonas said she partied too much when she publicly said she was introverted and preferred to stay home, and that he was on tour and partying for a year and kinda big,” one person said. .

Joe Jonas has been trolled after claiming Sophie Turner’s ‘party lifestyle’ was the reason that led to a divorce filing: ‘But he’s literally on tour! »

“It’s funny how he realized after 4 years! It’s disgusting how he uses his PR to blame her…well, check Jonas, partying doesn’t make her bad and staying home doesn’t make you good!’ another wrote.

A third commented: “I’m not the biggest fan of this woman but the way they try to portray Jonas as the ‘poor dad of two who has to stay home to look after them for that she’s wasting her time partying.” it doesn’t really suit me.

‘She was pregnant half the time they were together but of course… ‘she parties too much’ MDR, I don’t know why Jonas’ team has to paint her as a villain, does anyone believe that?! Divorce and be nice to each other, for heaven’s sake!’ said another.

Jonas has faced backlash, with many accusing the 34-year-old pop singer of trying to cast Sophie in a bad light.

It comes after a friend of Sophie, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that the couple started having problems last Christmas and that she split from Joe at the start of the summer, moving the following months partying with school friends in the UK or on vacation. with them in Europe.

The actress looked in high spirits as she partied the night away at the Dropshot Digbeth arcade bar in Birmingham – where she was filming her upcoming ITV series, Joan.

It is believed to have been the closing party for the series, during which Sophie had been working in Britain since May, and she let her hair down in style while enjoying the $15 cocktails and showing her strength by hitting a boxing match.

In a bid to save the marriage, Joe came to the UK with their two children over the summer and spent time in Warwickshire, where Sophie grew up.

But after failing to overcome their differences, he returned to the United States with their children who have lived with him since the separation.

It comes after a friend of Sophie’s revealed the couple started having problems last Christmas and she split from him earlier this summer, spending the following months partying with mates school in the UK or vacation with them in Europe.

The friend revealed, “Sophie feels like she has only just come to realize what her life and reality is really about. She became famous at a very young age, then got married and had children very young and never really got into her teenage years where she slept and played carefree with friends.

“She feels like her life has come to a standstill after Game of Thrones, as has her personal life. Ever since the kids arrived, she feels trapped. She’s the only person in her tight group of friends to be married and have two children.

The friend added: “Now she feels she wants to make up for the time she lost as a youngster. He (Joe) wants a more stable life, but she’s not ready for it because she feels like she hasn’t even had a teenage or young adult life.

The friend also claimed that a point of contention between Sophie and Joe was that he wanted to have another child.

She added: “Joe would love another child, he is a real family man. But while Sophie was in the UK, she also realized how much she missed the country; it’s the final nail in the coffin for them.

According to the friend, Sophie also felt increasingly pressured to be compared to glamorous Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, 41, who is married to Joe’s younger brother Nick, 30, which led her to s wondering about the future of marriage.

Joe also reportedly knew his marriage to Sophie was over after she was caught ‘saying and/or doing something’ on their Ring security camera.

It’s not yet known what she may have said or done in the footage filmed outside their home, but TMZ reports that the incident was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” for Joe.

Jonas also reportedly knew her marriage to Turner was over after she was allegedly caught “saying and/or doing something” on their Ring security camera.

On Wednesday, Joe and Sophie confirmed they were set to divorce, releasing a joint statement in which they said it was a “joint decision”.

In the statement, posted to Sophie’s Instagram, they said: “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually agreed to end our marriage amicably.

“There is a lot of speculation as to why, but it is really a joint decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our privacy wishes for us and our children.”

The actress revealed in an interview with The Graham Norton Show in 2019 that she felt she missed out on UK college life after choosing to join Game of Thrones.

She said: “I would have liked to have had the university experience.

“I wish I could go out, drink a lot and throw up in the middle of a club without it being photographed.”

On Wednesday, Joe and Sophie confirmed they were set to divorce, releasing a joint statement saying it was a “joint decision”.

Court documents obtained by DailyMail.com reveal Joe said his marriage to Sophie was ‘irretrievably broken’ – and outline the former couple’s plans to share custody of their three-year-old daughter, Willa, and their daughter of a year, whose name they did not reveal.

The documents list Willa by her initials, WJ, and allude to their other daughter’s name, naming her as a DJ.

In the petition for dissolution of the marriage, Jonas’ lawyer states: “It is in the best interests of minor children that the parties share parental responsibility. »

Joe “respectfully requests” in the documents that he and Sophie “work out a parenting plan” and a “time-sharing schedule,” with Willa and DJ’s primary residence listed as Miami, Florida, where he and Sophie lived.

Interestingly, the documents indicate that Willa and DJ live with their father “in Miami and elsewhere in the United States”, which suggests that he traveled with the children during the Jonas Brothers’ recent American tour.

Court documents obtained by DailyMail.com reveal Joe said his marriage to Sophie was ‘irretrievably broken’ – and outline the former couple’s plans to share custody of their three-year-old daughter, Willa, and their daughter of a year, whose name they did not reveal

It was reported on Monday that Joe has been caring for the kids “almost all the time” for the past three months, with TMZ saying he and Sophie have been in “serious trouble” for at least six months.

The couple’s divorce papers don’t go into more detail about why they separated, but they do reveal that the two parties ‘entered into a valid and binding prenuptial agreement’ on April 29, 2019 – days before they were to wed in Las Vegas .

Joe and Sophie’s romance began in 2016 after he contacted her via a direct message on Instagram.