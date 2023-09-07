Candice Swanepoel looks leggy in a corseted mini dress at the Victoria’s Secret Tour event in New York: ‘It feels incredible to be back!’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel sported a leggy look for her triumphant return at the San Francisco-based bra brand’s World Tour 2023 event, which took place at Midtown’s Manhattan Center on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Lions model – who originally got her “wings” in 2010 – flexed her wiry arms in a black corset minidress with a petite crinoline and gold floral embellishment.

There wasn’t an inch to skimp on Candice’s sculpted six-foot figure as she modeled stylist Camilla Nickerson’s “one-of-a-kind USA look,” which she paired with black slingback heels and an ankle strap.

“It feels incredible to be back. It’s nice to see some old faces I haven’t seen in years. I’m having a good time!’ Swanepoel cheered USA during her adjustment on August 30.

‘I feel excited, a little nostalgic…there’s a lot going on. A ton of different sets, and some really incredible unique outfits. With me, for example, it takes quite a long time to get into it.’

Hairstylist Leah Caso gave the South African bombshell’s flaxen locks a big boost with extensions to elongate her braided updo.

Makeup artist Patrick Ta brought out Candice’s gorgeous blue eyes and bushy brows for the New York Fashion Week festivities.

Swanepoel began working for the lingerie label in 2007, and six years later wore the famous $10 million Mouawad “Royal Fantasy Bra and Garter Belt,” which featured 4,200 precious gems and a 52-carat ruby.

Fans can watch Victoria’s Secret’s World Tour on September 26 via Amazon Prime Video – the same streamer that broadcasts Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion extravaganzas.

The documentary-style fashion show project is filmed in Bogota, Lagos and Tokyo, as well as London with models such as Adriana Lima, Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Adut Akech, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser and Sui He.

It is a reboot of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which only employed tall, thin, and long-haired models when it ran from 1995 to 2018, before being canceled by ABC due to low ratings.

The 46-year-old retailer faced a huge reckoning that culminated in former L Brands Inc. CEO Les Wexner’s association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Me Too movement and calls for greater diversity.

In 2018, the mothers2mothers ambassador – who speaks fluently in Afrikaans, English and Portuguese – broke out on her own by launching her swimwear company Tropic of C, which has now expanded into regular wear.

On a personal level, Candice has two sons: Ariel, 5; and Anacã, who turns 7 on Oct. 5 — from her 13-year romance with ex-fiance Hermann Nicoli.

Swanepoel and the Brazilian 41-year-old model – who met when she was 17 and he was 23 – officially ended their three-year engagement in November 2018.

HBIC: In 2018, the mothers2mothers ambassador launched her swimwear company Tropic of C, which has now expanded into regular wear (pictured Aug 11)