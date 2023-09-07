Kellerberrin shooting: Residents of West Australian wheatbelt town ordered to stay indoors with active shooter on run

Suspected shooting in Kellerberrin, Washington

A man was seriously injured by gunshot wounds

The active shooter is currently on the run

Police have warned residents of a remote town in Western Australia’s wheat belt to stay home after a gunman allegedly shot a man in a grain silo.

The man was said to have been shot and seriously injured in the incident at 8.40am before the suspected shooter fled the scene.

“A man reportedly went to a grain silo and discharged a firearm before fleeing the area in a vehicle. Officers are currently confirming the make and model of this vehicle,” a police spokeswoman said.

“We are asking the public to stay indoors until we can provide further guidance.” Further updates will be provided as soon as possible,” WA Police posted online.

The operator of Kelleberrin Caravan Park told The West she “thought she heard gunshots around 8.50am” when she was picking up a friend for a doctor’s appointment.

WA Police have released a photo and description of Lachlan Bowles, 25, who was last seen in the Kellerberrin area around 8.40am Thursday morning.

Mr. Bowles was it is believed he was driving a 2007 Gray Holden Commodore, registration 1CRB764.

Police said the man could walk around Mission Road in the Kellerberrin and Bencubbin areas.

He would be armed and dressed in camouflage clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police immediately on 000.