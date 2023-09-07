Baby seriously injured at Mackay in suspected domestic violence attack and rushed to Moranbah hospital

<!–

A seven-week-old baby has been hospitalized in central Queensland following an alleged domestic violence attack.

Queensland Police have launched an investigation into the incident after the baby was taken to a hospital in Moranbah, 190km south-west of Mackay, with serious injuries on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, officers arrested a 23-year-old Moranbah man and charged him with one count of grievous bodily harm and domestic violence.

He is due to appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police with information about the alleged attack should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.