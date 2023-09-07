Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    News

    Baby seriously injured at Mackay in suspected domestic violence attack and rushed to Moranbah hospital

    By

    Sep 7, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Baby seriously injured at Mackay in suspected domestic violence attack and rushed to Moranbah hospital

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Baby seriously injured in Mackay in suspected domestic violence attack and rushed to Moranbah Hospital

    By Ashley Nickel for Daily Mail Australia

    Update: 11:55 p.m. EDT, September 6, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A seven-week-old baby has been hospitalized in central Queensland following an alleged domestic violence attack.

    Queensland Police have launched an investigation into the incident after the baby was taken to a hospital in Moranbah, 190km south-west of Mackay, with serious injuries on Tuesday.

    On Wednesday, officers arrested a 23-year-old Moranbah man and charged him with one count of grievous bodily harm and domestic violence.

    A seven-week-old baby was seriously injured in an alleged domestic violence attack

    He is due to appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court on Thursday.

    Police with information about the alleged attack should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

    Baby seriously injured at Mackay in suspected domestic violence attack and rushed to Moranbah hospital

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Australian cricketing legend Glenn McGrath grabs a snake with his bare hands and removes it from his home after finding THREE on his property: ‘Steve Irwin couldn’t have done better’

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Portland State college football player has his EAR ripped off in brutal injury during season opener… as his coach reveals: ‘I think he’s fine – it didn’t come out of his helmet’

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    The US just imported its smallest share of Chinese goods in 17 years — and the big winners are Mexico and Vietnam

    Sep 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Australian cricketing legend Glenn McGrath grabs a snake with his bare hands and removes it from his home after finding THREE on his property: ‘Steve Irwin couldn’t have done better’

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Portland State college football player has his EAR ripped off in brutal injury during season opener… as his coach reveals: ‘I think he’s fine – it didn’t come out of his helmet’

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    The US just imported its smallest share of Chinese goods in 17 years — and the big winners are Mexico and Vietnam

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Brazil: Lula adds Bolsonaro supporters to Cabinet

    Sep 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy