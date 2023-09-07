Jamie Foxx remembers his sister Deondra… nearly three years after she passed away at age 36: ‘I know you’re in heaven and you’re confusing everyone with your jokes’

<!–

While Jamie Foxx appears to be recovering from his mysterious illness, the actor thinks of his deceased sister Deondre.

The 55-year-old actor (born Eric Marlon Bishop) revealed in late October 2020 that his sister Deondre, who was born with Down syndrome, had passed away at just 36 years old.

Foxx took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared an undated throwback photo of him and Deondre, with the caption, “Miss u… I wish you were here I know you’re in heaven confusing everyone with your jokes.’

The actor also shared five more throwback photos in another Instagram post, captioning it, “My beautiful angel Deondra…. #swipelinks.’

His sister Deondre was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation before her death.

Foxx announced his sister’s death on October 26, 2020 with a series of photos of the siblings and a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“My heart is broken into a million pieces… my beautiful, loving sister Deondra has passed on… I say passed because she will always live…” Foxx began.

“Anyone who knew my sister… knew she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had parties at the house where she’s gotten on the dance floor and stolen the show,” he said. added.

Foxx joked that his sister “even gave her friend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money…” on the dance floor.

“Well, I know she’s in heaven now, dancing with her wings on… even though my pain is unbelievable, I smile when I think of all the wonderful memories she left me,” she said.

He recalled memories of “my family… and her friends… from dancing in the Blaak It video… to dancing at the Grammys… and becoming the @globaldownsyndrome ambassador.”

He added more memories, such as “sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenade us with all her music.”

“Deondra, you left a hole in my heart… but I’ll fill it with all the memories you gave me… I love you with every ounce of mine,” he continued.

“Our family is shattered, but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and all of you, please keep my family in your prayers,” Foxx concluded.

While it’s still not fully revealed what mystery illness Jamie Foxx suffered from that caused him to be hospitalized, he’s clearly going back to work in a big way.

Sources close to the actor told DailyMail.com exclusively that he is working on nine different films in development.

“Jamie remains focused on his film career as he continues his road to recovery,” an insider told DailyMail.com.