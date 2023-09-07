The player also suffered a concussion during the game in addition to an ear injury.

Portland State suffered an 81-7 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Portland State Vikings head football coach Bruce Barnum has revealed his team’s 81-7 loss to the Oregon Ducks was not the most painful thing to happen to his team That day.

Barnum appeared on “The Bald Truth with John Canzano” when he said that while most of his team avoided serious injury in the relentless beating, an unnamed player “gouged out his ear” in the loss.

‘We are well. Knock on wood. A guy got his ear ripped off. They stitched him up, and now they say he has a concussion,” Barnum said. “So he’s out, but I think he’s fine.”

“Not the whole ear. Partial detachment of the ear,” Barnum said.

“I think it was from when his helmet was knocked off, and I think his ear didn’t come out of his helmet.”

Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum has revealed that one of his players had his ear ripped out.

Portland St. suffered an 81-7 season opener loss to Oregon.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns before sitting out early

As for the rest of the game, Ducks quarterback Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns before heading to the bench early in the third quarter and Oregon’s No. 15 built a 43-point lead at halftime en route against one side.

It was the most points for the Ducks in a modern-era game and a goalscoring record at Autzen Stadium.

“I thought we did what we were supposed to do, scored a lot of points, we were consistent. We didn’t make any mistakes, we didn’t fight,” Nix said. “I thought it was a very clean game.”

It was also Oregon’s 19th straight win in a home opener. The Ducks have won 31 consecutive non-conference games at Autzen Stadium since 2008.

Bucky Irving rushed for 119 yards and two scores, while Jordan James rushed for 86 and three more. Troy Franklin and Gary Bryant Jr. each caught two TD assists.

Dante Chachere threw for 35 yards and the lone touchdown for Portland State, which plays in the Big Sky Conference. Chachere also ran for 53 yards.

“Oregon’s opponents will be hard pressed to find a weakness in this team,” Portland State coach Bruce Barnum said. “I just watched four quarters of them and they’re really good. They are not only fast, they are a solid football team. … We were outmatched everywhere.

Nix entered the season as the most experienced quarterback in the nation with 47 career starts. An early prospect for Heisman, he finished with 29 touchdown passes, 14 rushing scores and one touchdown in 13 games last season after being traded from Auburn to Oregon.