Australian cricketing legend Glenn McGrath grabs a snake with his bare hands and removes it from his home after finding THREE on his property: ‘Steve Irwin couldn’t have done better’

Australian cricketing legend Glenn McGrath bravely wrestled three snakes with his bare hands on Wednesday after finding the carpet pythons slithering inside his rural Queensland estate.

The former test cricketer, 53, shared photos and footage of himself capturing the snakes in various locations around his home.

One python was in his pantry, one in the living room, and another was walking down the hallway.

Glenn was seen bravely removing one from his property by grabbing the tail, gently wrapping it around a mop and then taking it outside.

His concerned wife Sara yelled, “You’re going to get bit,” but a brave Glenn assured her that he had the situation under control.

Aussie Cricket legend Glenn McGrath (pictured) bravely wrestled three snakes with his bare hands on Wednesday after finding the carpet pythons slithering into his rural Queensland estate.

“After much encouragement and support from my wife, all three Coastal Carpet Pythons that were in the home were safely released back into the bush,” he wrote alongside the video.

Fortunately, Glenn was in no real danger, as the carpet python is a non-venomous snake.

Many of Glenn’s fans were quick to rave about the way he courageously removed the snakes from his property.

Haha good technique mate. Steve Irwin couldn’t have done it better,” one fan wrote.

“Add to legend status,” added a second person.

“This is better than his 50 he scored against New Zealand,” a third person added.

In 2021, McGrath bought a $3.4 million mansion in rural Queensland’s Noosa hinterland.

Glenn lives with his wife Sara and their daughter Madison, eight.

He has two older children, James, 22, and Holly, 21, with his first wife Jane, who died of breast cancer in 2008.

