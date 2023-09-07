EXCLUSIVE Beware of the cat burglar! Pet owner’s horror after CCTV captures terrifying moment moggy creeps into the house brandishing a five-inch KNIFE

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A cat owner has been shocked after his dog snuck into his house brandishing a 5-inch kitchen knife and tried to enter his bedroom.

Jay Phoenix says he was woken at 3 a.m. by banging on the bedroom door, to discover his four-year-old Maine Coon named Gingee at his bedroom door with the blade in his mouth.

The 43-year-old said: “Early in the morning I heard knocking on the bedroom door, we had excluded her because she loves waking me up at 5am.

“I ignored it but when my partner woke up and opened the door she was there with the knife.

“Right away he looked at the footage and saw her nonchalantly stepping through the cat flap, looking like a pirate.

“She has brought rubbish, animals and toys before, but never weapons.

“I’m afraid she’s angry because we locked her out of the bedroom.”

Jay, from Buckley, North Wales, says he installed CCTV cameras after his pet turned into a real burglar, bringing home dozens of household items stolen from neighbours.

He says he is now planning to install a metal detector around the cat flap.

Gingee’s cat crime wave also included children’s swimming goggles, plant pots, a kitchen strainer, toys and more scissors.

With new articles arriving four times a week, Jay and his partner began posting to a local Facebook group to try to reunite neighbors with their belongings.

In one case, an object was returned to its owner, only to disappear again shortly thereafter.

Jay said: “Every other day we wake up to something new. We even installed CCTV cameras to catch her in the act, but so far she’s avoided it.

“She seems really, really pleased with herself sometimes. She leaves them where we can see them, so she clearly believes they are gifts for us.

“We don’t scold her or anything. We find it hilarious now. This is the weirdest behavior we’ve ever seen. We just post on Facebook whenever she reports something, hoping someone will claim it.

“Besides being a petty thief, Gingee is the most affectionate, attention-seeking cutie you’ve ever met. She loves meeting new people and making stories with her.

“She likes to be around you, so she often comes up to us on the sofa, drops down next to us and falls asleep. She is unique and beautiful.

And the locals see the funny side, joking: “Well, at least he had safety glasses to carry the scissors in the bucket”. Smart cat.

Another joked, “Next time he comes out can I give him an order for what I need.”

This isn’t the first time a Moggy theft has left a feline owner in trouble. Last year Rachel Masterman, 48, from Gwent, Wales, revealed her cat Demo had brought home a sex toy along with gloves, a watering can and flowers from a grave.