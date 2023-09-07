Grangefields, Melbourne dirt bike crash: Tragic cousins Ali Elhouli, 17, and Zena, 18, farewelled in massive send-off

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Two cousins ​​killed in a tragic dirt bike accident during a Father’s Day party at their uncle’s house received farewells from more than a thousand mourners.

Ali Elhouli, 17, and Zena Houli, 18, died after crashing dirt bikes at their family’s property on Beattys Rd in Grangefields, north-west Melbourne, at around 6.35pm on Sunday.

Mourners gathered at the Australian Islamic Center in Newport, just west of Melbourne, to pay their respects to the teenagers.

Mourners bid farewell to Ali Elhouli, 17, and Zena Houli, 18, during a service in Newport on Thursday.

Fatima Elhouli is pictured with her brother Ali, 17, who died in a dirt bike crash in Grangefields, west Melbourne on Sunday night.

A man attended the service in a wheelchair and was supported by a group of men.

Two women kissed in a car park before entering the Australian Islamic Center on Thursday

Two women sat on a nearby bench before the start of the memorial service for Ali, 17, and Zena, 18.

Police say the exact circumstances of the collision have yet to be established

A group of women dressed in traditional Muslim clothing were seen entering the service.

The mourners ranged in age from the very young to the elderly – some dressed in traditional Muslim clothing.

Both men were buried on the highway in Werribee, near where they grew up.

An uncle of the couple said the family was deeply traumatized by the loss of their loved ones.

Police say they are still working to determine the cause of the crash as the family did not cooperate, but detectives determined the bikes were unregistered.

Family members told Monday how Zena, of Altona Meadows, died almost instantly – with relatives rushing to the scene after hearing of the crash.

Ali, of Hoppers Crossing, was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Two young boys, aged 11 and 6, were also involved in the crash.

They were rushed to hospital in critical condition but are now stable. It is understood that they each suffered several broken bones.

Zena’s father, also known as Ali, 43, was injured while trying to reach the teenagers on a quad.

He reportedly lost control of the motorcycle as he approached the incident and was also injured.

He was also taken to hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Senior Detective Sergeant Paul Lineham told Radio 3AW that a Father’s Day party was taking place at the property at the time of the crash.

Mourners are heading to the Australian Islamic Center in Newport on Thursday.

Mourners gathered outside the Newport Mosque to bid farewell to the two men who died on Sunday.

Mourners came by the hundreds to bid farewell to the teenagers.

The funeral was attended by more than a thousand mourners

Cousin Zena Houli, 18 (pictured) was also involved in the crash and tragically died at the scene

He said the Major Collision Investigation Unit was investigating the crash and the exact circumstances of the collision had yet to be established, but police were aware the motorcycles were unregistered.

“The family – the party members – are not cooperating with the police, so investigations are continuing, but we are asking anyone to come forward.

“We don’t know how the two children were injured.

“It’s extremely difficult for the police to do their job when people don’t provide details.”

Sgt Lineham urged anyone who witnesses the accident to contact the police.

“We are calling on the family to come forward regardless of their feelings about the police,” he said.

The owner of the property and uncle of the slain teenagers, Omar El Houli, told reporters the loss was “heartbreaking”.

“We were driving down (the road) and we got out.

It would appear that the two motorcycles were traveling on private property before the incident. A 43-year-old man drove to the scene of the accident on a quad bike, but was also injured when he lost control of the vehicle.

Omar El Houli (pictured) said his nephew and niece were ‘good kids’

Zena Elhouli is pictured in October 2022, as she passes her provisional license

Tributes started pouring in online for the two teenagers. Pictured: Ali Elhouli (left)

Pieces of helmets were seen strewn by the side of the road on Sunday evening as officers investigated the crash.

“My niece was dead on the floor and my nephew was also on the floor.

“I wanted to see who they were, it was my farm. I saw the motorcycles, I saw them, they were on the ground.

“I couldn’t imagine anything worse than what happened.”

Mr El Houli said the teenagers were family oriented and enjoyed spending time with loved ones.

“They just liked being happy, they liked being together, they just enjoyed life,” he said.

“They are beautiful children with beautiful parents, it’s unfortunate what happened.

“They are in heaven looking down on us now.”

Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in online for the teenagers whose lives were tragically cut short.

“I love you Zena Houli,” wrote a friend.

“Forever 18, beautiful girl.”

“Fly high my angel.”

Jaz Haddara said she was so shocked by the news that she was at a loss for words.

Police have completed initial investigations into the accident and reopened Beattys Rd on Monday morning.

“I send my condolences to Zena Houli who went to school with my son,” she said.

“Such a good girl. Thoughts to the family.

Another friend said, “Rest in peace now, Ali. »

‘I love you forever.’

Any witnesses or anyone with a dashcam, CCTV footage or information about the accident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.