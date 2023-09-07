Bou Habib returns from Cairo

NNA – Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib has returned from Cairo where he represented Lebanon at the 160th session of the Arab League Council of Ministers.

Upon his departure from Egypt, Bou Habib delivered a statement in which he stressed the growing need for a joint Arab action.

He also highlighted the tremendous challenges Lebanon has been facing since the outbreak of an unprecedented economic crisis and their impact on the country#39;s various social, livelihood, and political sectors. He then stressed the determination to multiply efforts to elect a president of the republic and enact the much-sought reforms to rebuild the state and the economy.

Touching on the fresh UN Security Council resolution extending the mandate of the UNIFIL, Bou Habib said that Lebanon remains keen on peace in the south as well as on the safety of the southerners and the international peacekeepers, within the framework of full respect of the Lebanese sovereignty.

Besides, Bou Habib sounded the alarm on the growing number of displaced Syrians in Lebanon, stressing the obligation to facilitate and expedite their repatriation.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===============R.A.H.