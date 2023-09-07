Melbourne teen Melody Southon suddenly dies in her sleep

Melody Southon, 17, did not feel well at school

She couldn’t be woken up on Tuesday morning

A heartbroken mother has paid tribute to her “beautiful and respectful” teenage daughter who died suddenly in her bed, devastating a close-knit family.

Melody Southon, 17, from Seabrook, in south-west Melbourne, couldn’t be woken up on Tuesday morning.

“My daughter was special in every way,” her mother, Ellen Tonihi, told Daily Mail Australia.

“(She was the) most beautiful respectful girl in the world.”

Sadly, Ms Tonihi confirmed to him that the cause of death of her New Zealand-born daughter was so far unknown.

Melody Southon, 17, from Seabrook, Melbourne, was ‘in pain’ at school on Monday and unfortunately couldn’t be woken up on Tuesday morning.

Melody Southon, who died this week, was ‘so bubbly, funny and brilliant,’ her friends said in a tribute

The Year 11 pupil went to school in Melbourne on Monday but was “in pain” all day.

“She looked weak and other people sensed that she looked sick and tired,” her sisters said. news.com.au.

“There were times when she was sad, but she just used to put everything aside for anyone around her.”

The sisters added “we are strong humans” and that Melody probably expected to recover.

They described Melody as “a beautiful” person and “a role model”.

Tributes poured in on social media for the New Zealand-born girl.

“She was so bubbly and funny and brilliant,” a friend wrote.

“Rest in heaven, little sister, in our hearts forever,” another said.

“Moe mai ra darling,” said another. It is a Maori expression which means: “sleep well”.

“Damn heartbroken bro, I’m so sorry. Sending you all all the love and strength,” a family friend wrote.

The family started an online fundraiser on the day of his death “to get enough money for a casket and a goodbye”.

“We want our last moments with her to be perfect and we would love to have the opportunity and the funds to do so,” wrote Monaryelle Southon, Melody’s older sister.

“She was our little sister as well as an older sister of 11, we would really appreciate giving the rest of our little siblings a proper way to say goodbye as it’s not something they should be witnessing if early.”

THE GoFundMe page raised $7,228 Thursday afternoon.

The family will hold a ceremony for the beloved teenager on September 22.