The Block: All-out war breaks out on the set of the show and contestants are forced to intervene during a fight between husband and wife Steph and Gian

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tensions ran high on Wednesday night’s episode of The Block.

With three days to go before the living and dining room are unveiled, cracks began to appear in the relationships of some blockheads.

Steph and Gian were at each other’s throats again as they argued over the fine details in their rooms.

After watching the pair fight, Kristy felt that Steph was going too far in the way she treated Gian and decided to intervene.

And the confrontation between the two blockheads got heated.

Steph and Gian (pictured) got to each other’s throats as they argued over minor details in their rooms on Wednesday night’s episode of The Block

After watching the pair fight, Kristy felt that Steph was going too far in the way she treated Gian and decided to intervene

“I just feel annoyed, I’m not even mad at him,” Steph said.

“Maybe that’s just how your tone comes across?” replied Kristy.

‘What’s everyone’s business? We’re just annoyed. Can’t we just be annoyed?’ Steph shot back.

Kristy then spoke to Leah behind her back, telling her that Steph is being too hard on her husband.

“I said to her, why are you talking to him like that?” she said.

“And then she asked, why does everyone think they can have an opinion about our relationship?”

Steph was upset by all the small talk and gossip and burst into tears. She tried to justify the way she talks to her partner.

The confrontation between the two blockheads became heated. “I just feel annoyed, I’m not even mad at him,” Steph said. “Maybe that’s just how your tone comes across?” replied Kristy. ‘What’s everyone’s business? We’re just annoyed. Can’t we just be annoyed?’

‘He is my husband. I can totally talk to him the way I want because he knows what I’m trying to say,” she said in tears.

Gian confirmed that he was 100 percent behind his wife and that they communicate how they want, adding that it’s not for other people to oversee their relationship.

Meanwhile, Scott Cam and Shelley Craft went through each house and things got heated when Eliza had a blowout about plastering.

Scott asked if Eliza has an estimate on the plastering bill, to which she replied, “This is where I get a little frustrated because everyone is against me about the plastering.”

Steph was upset by all the small talk and gossip and burst into tears trying to justify the way she talks to her partner.

Eliza went on with a long rant about the problems of plastering and cost, claiming she got a better rate than other people, to which Scott was quick to say, “Okay, that’s great.”

Meanwhile, Kyle and Leslie were having major issues with their dining room layout, and their expensive Christian Cole table looked like it was too big to fit on.

Elsewhere, Kristy and Brett continued demolishing and re-shoring their house and didn’t believe the budget they had was feasible to finish their home.