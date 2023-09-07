Friday, September 8, 2023

Time
Topic
Program of Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rahi#39;s visit to Mount Lebanon
9:45
Meeting with Druze Sheikh Aql Sami Abil Mona in Shanay
11:30
Visit to Beiteddine Maronite Bishopric
12:00
Meeting in Baaqline National Library on the reconciliation in Chouf and the future prospects
13:30
Reception by former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, at his Mukhtara residence
18:00
Mass service on the occasion of Our Lady of Salvation Day in Beiteddine
21:00
Dinner banquet hosted by former MP Nehme Tohme at Mir Amin Palace
==================R.A.H.