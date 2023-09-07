Friday, September 8, 2023

Time

Topic

Program of Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rahi#39;s visit to Mount Lebanon

9:45

Meeting with Druze Sheikh Aql Sami Abil Mona in Shanay

11:30

Visit to Beiteddine Maronite Bishopric

12:00

Meeting in Baaqline National Library on the reconciliation in Chouf and the future prospects

13:30

Reception by former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, at his Mukhtara residence

18:00

Mass service on the occasion of Our Lady of Salvation Day in Beiteddine

21:00

Dinner banquet hosted by former MP Nehme Tohme at Mir Amin Palace

