Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Friday, September 8, 2023

    By

    Sep 7, 2023 ,

    Time

    Topic

    Program of Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rahi#39;s visit to Mount Lebanon

    nbsp;

    9:45

    Meeting with Druze Sheikh Aql Sami Abil Mona in Shanay

    11:30

    Visit to Beiteddine Maronite Bishopric

    12:00

    Meeting in Baaqline National Library on the reconciliation in Chouf and the future prospects

    13:30

    Reception by former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, at his Mukhtara residence

    18:00

    Mass service on the occasion of Our Lady of Salvation Day in Beiteddine

    21:00

    Dinner banquet hosted by former MP Nehme Tohme at Mir Amin Palace

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==================R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rugby World Cup 2023: Who are the favourites?

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    It looked like an innocent dating ad in a local newspaper. But it ended up costing three Aussie blokes $500,000. This is their tragic story as they searched for love

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday have had ‘drawn-out, back-and-forth breakup’ … that has New England Patriots execs on edge

    Sep 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rugby World Cup 2023: Who are the favourites?

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    It looked like an innocent dating ad in a local newspaper. But it ended up costing three Aussie blokes $500,000. This is their tragic story as they searched for love

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday have had ‘drawn-out, back-and-forth breakup’ … that has New England Patriots execs on edge

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    How to use the WhatsApp Web messaging platform on your computer or phone

    Sep 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy