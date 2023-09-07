Mikati chairs cabinet meeting

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is currently chairing a cabinet session at the Grand Serail.

The session is attended by Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Chami, and ministers Ziad Makary, George Kallas, Youssef Khalil, Najla Riachy, Georges Bouchikian, Johnny Corm, Bassam Mawlawi, Firas Abiad, Walid Nassar, Nasser Yassine, Mohammad Wissam Mortada, Mostafa Bayram, Ali Hamie and Issam Charafeddine, alongside Director General of the Presidency of the Republic Antoine Choucair, and Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Mahmoud Makkieh.

