Gemayel meets Ambassadors of Belgium, Canada

NNA – Kataeb Party Leader, MP Sami Gemayel, on Thursday held talks with the Belgium Ambassador to Lebanon, Koen Vervaeke, over the latest developments and the crises sweeping the country.

quot;Lebanon is hijacked by Hezbollah, who has taken over the institutions,quot; Gemayel told his visitors. quot;Ending this situation has become an utmost priority that necessitates an untraditional approach to recuperating the state#39;s decision-making power,quot; he said.

Gemayel also met today with Canada#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie McCollum, with whom he discussed the presidential juncture and quot;Hezbollah#39;s destructive role in Lebanon, especially that (the party) is designated as a terrorist organization by Canada.quot;

The pair also discussed the bilateral Lebanese-Canadian relations.

=============R.A.H.