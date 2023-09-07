Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Gemayel meets Ambassadors of Belgium, Canada

    By

    Sep 7, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Kataeb Party Leader, MP Sami Gemayel, on Thursday held talks with the Belgium Ambassador to Lebanon, Koen Vervaeke, over the latest developments and the crises sweeping the country.

    quot;Lebanon is hijacked by Hezbollah, who has taken over the institutions,quot; Gemayel told his visitors. quot;Ending this situation has become an utmost priority that necessitates an untraditional approach to recuperating the state#39;s decision-making power,quot; he said.

    Gemayel also met today with Canada#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie McCollum, with whom he discussed the presidential juncture and quot;Hezbollah#39;s destructive role in Lebanon, especially that (the party) is designated as a terrorist organization by Canada.quot;

    The pair also discussed the bilateral Lebanese-Canadian relations.

