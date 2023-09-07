Mikati says cabinet to discuss ‘alarming’ Syrians’ displacement issue next week

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday said that his government will discuss the quot;alarmingquot; wave of displacement of Syrians into the country in a session to be held next week with the participation of the army and security chiefs.

quot;What concerns us is the new waves of Syrians#39; displacement through illegitimate crossing points,quot; said Mikati at the beginning of a cabinet meeting at the Grand Serail.

quot;It is alarming that the majority of the newly displaced are young,quot; he added.

quot;We are grateful for the army and security forces#39; efforts to curb the flocks of unjustified displacement that jeopardizes the independence of our entity,quot; he went on saying.

quot;We will discuss this file in today#39;s session to determine the needed measures,quot; he said, adding that the cabinet will devote a session next week to this issue.

Mikati also announced that the cabinet will meet next week to discuss the situation at the Beirut International Airport and the possibility to operate the Klayaat airport.

Mikati did not fail to renew calls to expedite the election of a president of the republic, expressing support for the call for a parliamentary dialogue.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.A.H.