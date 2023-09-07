Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati says cabinet to discuss ‘alarming’ Syrians’ displacement issue next week

    By

    Sep 7, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday said that his government will discuss the quot;alarmingquot; wave of displacement of Syrians into the country in a session to be held next week with the participation of the army and security chiefs.

    quot;What concerns us is the new waves of Syrians#39; displacement through illegitimate crossing points,quot; said Mikati at the beginning of a cabinet meeting at the Grand Serail.

    quot;It is alarming that the majority of the newly displaced are young,quot; he added.

    quot;We are grateful for the army and security forces#39; efforts to curb the flocks of unjustified displacement that jeopardizes the independence of our entity,quot; he went on saying.

    quot;We will discuss this file in today#39;s session to determine the needed measures,quot; he said, adding that the cabinet will devote a session next week to this issue.

    Mikati also announced that the cabinet will meet next week to discuss the situation at the Beirut International Airport and the possibility to operate the Klayaat airport.

    Mikati did not fail to renew calls to expedite the election of a president of the republic, expressing support for the call for a parliamentary dialogue.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Horror as young parents, 21 and 18, are gunned down and killed in their parked car while their one-year old child was shot and injured but survived in the back seat

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Canary Islands are hit by ten earthquakes in 24 hours

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Brace for stocks to crash 25% – and a recession to strike by spring, top economist David Rosenberg warns

    Sep 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Horror as young parents, 21 and 18, are gunned down and killed in their parked car while their one-year old child was shot and injured but survived in the back seat

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Canary Islands are hit by ten earthquakes in 24 hours

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Brace for stocks to crash 25% – and a recession to strike by spring, top economist David Rosenberg warns

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Crypto has minted tens of thousands of new millionaires, but they’re still only 0.02% of everyone who’s ever bought digital currency, a new wealth report says

    Sep 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy