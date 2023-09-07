The ‘Fake’ Trump Legal Fund Playing Both Sides and Duping Everyone

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Donald Trump’s grifting appears to know no bounds. But now, an apparent Trump critic has charted new territory, turning Trump’s grift into their own—and duping national media organizations in the process.

A website purporting to associate itself with Trump’s “Patriot Legal Defense Fund” is now being denounced as “fake,” as it appears to be trying to swindle Trump supporters into lining the pockets of an anti-Trump scammer.

