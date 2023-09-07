Canary Islands are hit by ten earthquakes in 24 hours

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Spain’s Canary Islands have been hit by a series of earthquakes this week, including at least ten in a short 24-hour period.

Since Monday, September 4, three tremors with a magnitude of three or more have rocked the surrounding area, prompting experts to dig deeper into the trends and assess the risks to residents.

Monday at 4:01 am, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred due west of the archipelago.

Twenty minutes later, another magnitude 1.6 earthquake hit the Atlantic between Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Four more were recorded in the area that day, before a 3.2 Richter tremor hit the populated area of ​​El Pinar.

Low-intensity earthquakes continued to rock the region, with a magnitude 3.0 event occurring in the surrounding ocean.

The Canary Islands lie between the African, Eurasian and American tectonic plates, exposing them to regular seismic activity.

Archive image of a coastal village in Tenerife, Las Canarias. The region was rocked by tremors

Smoke rising from La Caldera de Taburiente national park, as a forest fire that started on July 15 destroyed 4,000 hectares of land, on the Canary Island of La Palma, July 18, 2023.

Areas close to populated areas would have been affected by the tremors, according to data of the Spanish Institute of National Geography.

Southeast of the town of Mogán, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, a tremor with a magnitude of 1.9 was recorded at a depth of 31 kilometers.

Canarian weekly note that the repetition of these events in the same area could indicate a trend of more continuous activity.

Local experts continue to study trends to help inform planning and infrastructure risk assessments.

A magnitude of 2.5 or less is usually not felt but can be picked up by a seismograph.

A magnitude of 2.5 to 5.4 is often felt, but causes only minor damage.

About 500,000 earthquakes with a magnitude between 2.5 and 5.4 occur each year around the world.

Underground tectonic plates have also formed the volcanic landscape of the archipelago, further endangering the inhabitants.

In 2021, an eruption in the south of La Palma caused damage of up to 843 million euros, with a lava flow causing the evacuation of 7,000 people.

More than 3,000 buildings were destroyed during the Tajogaite volcanic eruption, including the entire town of Todoque.

Local residents try to reach their homes in the village of Benijos as the fire progresses in La Orotava in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Saturday August 19, 2023.

Firefighters battle flames burning vegetation during a forest fire near Prodromos, 100 km northeast of Athens, on August 21, 2023.

Last month, Tenerife was devastated by the worst wildfires in 40 years as temperatures soared.

More than 15,000 hectares of forest have been destroyed in the national park surrounding the Teide volcano.

La Palma was also damaged by a forest fire in July which spread and destroyed some 4,000 hectares of land.

About 400 firefighters, supported by nine water-width aircraft, were mobilized to fight the blaze.