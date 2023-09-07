Horror as young parents, 21 and 18, are gunned down and killed in their parked car while their one-year old child was shot and injured but survived in the back seat

The shocking double murder took place around 6.30pm in Harbor City.

A young Los Angeles couple were unexpectedly shot and killed in their parked car while their one-year-old survived after being shot and injured in the backseat.

Carlos Loera, 21, and Ashley Guzman, 18, died in a gruesome double murder as their child sat helplessly in the backseat after multiple gunshots.

After officers arrived and found the couple with gunshot wounds, Loera died at the scene, while Guzman was rushed to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The child was also taken to hospital for medical treatment and then released to family members. No information was provided on the extent of the injuries.

The suspect opened fire around 6:30 p.m. on Labor Day in Harbor City, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

An image on GoFundMe put up for the family shows the child, whose gender has not been revealed by police, dressed in a pumpkin outfit in the arms of her parents Carlos Loera, 21, and Ashley Guzman , 18 years old. the last Halloween they would spend together

Police at the scene in Harbor City, a Los Angeles neighborhood, where Loera and Guzman died from gunshot wounds and their one-year-old child was injured

Video from the scene shows the driver’s seat of several police cars marred by bullet holes, with the child’s car seat left on the road in a secure area.

The suspect fired several shots before fleeing the scene, investigators said.

The police have not yet revealed the sex of the child.

In May, the LAPD said crime statistics for this year over last showed that homicides were down more than 27% and the number of shooting victims was down 17%.

Los Angeles police are still looking for the suspect responsible for the murders of Loera and Guzman.

Witnesses are asked to contact police at 323-786-5100 or 323-786-5500.