‘Abu-Ghazaleh Global’ Launches TAGEPEDIA Knowledge Platform

NNA – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) will be launching its educational platform the lsquo;TAGEPEDIA Knowledgersquo;, which is developed by its programming experts in a way that easily and effectively meets and fulfills studentsrsquo; needs and expectations to keep abreast with technological advancement in digital learning fields.

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Globalrsquo;s founder and chairman has stated that TAG.Global plays a significant role in the digital revolution due to its pioneering contributions to the digital transformation process, most particularly in the provision of professional services it renders in terms of capacity building and skill development, underlining the importance of keeping pace with all development in the digital learning field and ICT-based training.

TAGEPEDIA Knowledge Platform is a huge project that combines learning and training programs from the world#39;s top universities. These programs have been categorized on the platform in a way that facilitates easy and quick access. Learning programs have been classified according to different academic degrees (PhD, Master#39;s, Bachelor#39;s, and Diploma). Concerning training programs, they have been categorized in cooperation with specialized international institutions based on the required skills (technical, technological, managerial, and linguistic).

Additionally, the platform displays the details of every program, enrollment process, and the available advantages, as it also facilitates direct registration. The Platform reflectsnbsp; TAG.Globalrsquo;s commitment in providing comprehensive and sustainable learning in the era of digital transformation.

It is worth mentioning that TAG.Global embraces the idea of revolutionizing the concept of learning, withnbsp; the purpose of revolutionizing education worldwide, and bridging the gap between traditional education and digital learning in line with the labor market demands as digitally educated learners would be better prepared fornbsp; the labor market than their traditionally educated counterparts.

