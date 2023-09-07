Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    News

    Woman Filmed Making Out With On-Duty Married Cop Says She’s ‘Done Nothing Wrong’

    By

    Sep 7, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    The woman seen kissing an on-duty Maryland police officer before climbing into the back of his department cruiser in a viral video says she knows it “looks bad” but she’s “done nothing wrong,” the New York Post reports.

    Virginia Pinto stressed that she had been dating Corporal Francesco Marlett for two years and that the incident that was caught on video “was not a one night stand.”

    “That’s the main story—that this isn’t a little thing,” Pinto told the Post. “Of course, since he’s a police officer, it looks bad. But I just want people to understand that this was not a one night stand. What’s so exciting? He’s a cop. I’m a civilian. We got caught. It sucks, but this will pass.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

