Derian meets French Ambassador

NNA – Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdellatif Derian on Thursday met with France#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, who came to Dar-al-Fatwa on a protocol visit upon his appointment in Beirut.

The pair reportedly discussed an array of Lebanese affairs.

During the meeting, Derian hailed the efforts and endeavors exerted by France alongside the Arab states to help Lebanon find the suitable solutions and elect a new president of the republic.

