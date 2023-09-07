Sneak Peek at Explosive New Omid Scobie Book Will Alarm Royal Family

Sam Barnes/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

Omid Scobie, the journalist and author whose book Finding Freedom provided sensational insights into the collapse of the relationship between the royals and Harry and Meghan, has published some of the chapter headings his new book, Endgame, due to be published in late November.

Scobie said in June that his book would reveal “failures” and episodes the Royal family should be “ashamed of,” and a first glimpse of the chapter titles shows just how explosive this book could be.

