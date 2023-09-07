Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    News

    Sneak Peek at Explosive New Omid Scobie Book Will Alarm Royal Family

    By

    Sep 7, 2023
    Sneak Peek at Explosive New Omid Scobie Book Will Alarm Royal Family

    Sam Barnes/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

    Omid Scobie, the journalist and author whose book Finding Freedom provided sensational insights into the collapse of the relationship between the royals and Harry and Meghan, has published some of the chapter headings his new book, Endgame, due to be published in late November.

    Scobie said in June that his book would reveal “failures” and episodes the Royal family should be “ashamed of,” and a first glimpse of the chapter titles shows just how explosive this book could be.

    By

