Dustin Martin was spotted having a secret meeting with Damien Hardwick

Richmond superstar’s contract expires at the end of 2024

Martin and Hardwick enjoyed huge success together at Punt Road

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A photo that will likely haunt Richmond fans over the next summer has emerged, with Tigers hero Dustin Martin spotted in a secret meeting with former coach Damien Hardwick.

Martin, 33, has been the subject of intense speculation over the past 18 months with two-time medalist Brownlow apparently keen to get away from the Melbourne bubble.

The soccer star is contracted to Richmond until the end of the 2024 season, but his exit could be accelerated this summer after being seen with Hardwick, who was recently appointed as the new Gold Coast Suns manager.

Martin and Hardwick enjoyed many happy years together at Richmond, and their strong bond could be the key to convincing the midfielder to join the AFL strugglers.

“How about this photo – taken this afternoon,” Mitch Cleary of 7News said on Thursday.

Dustin Martin was spotted in a secret meeting with former Richmond coach Damien Hardwick

Both men enjoyed huge success at Punt Road, but Hardwick is now the Suns coach.

“An interesting subplot (through to the finale) as Dusty assesses what’s next for him.

“The Suns see he will stay in Richmond, but he needs to be watched as the silly season begins to heat up following the series finale.”

Hardwick has previously insisted he will uphold Martin’s contract with the Tigers, while former Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin has said their reunion is nothing more than a catch-up while Martin enjoys from his holiday in Queensland.

“It would be great to see him as a 300+ game player for the Tigers in yellow and black,” Cotchin told Channel 7’s Talking Finals.

“Is it fun pre-retirement to go up there (and play for Gold Coast) and soak up the sun at the very end of your career?

“I’m not sure (but) I know one of his values ​​is loyalty.”