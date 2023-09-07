Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    Lee Mack hits back at 'offended' viewers who called for him to be 'cancelled' over his Jill Scott sex toy prank at the National Television Awards

    By Lily Jobson for Mailonline

    Updated: 06:57 EDT, Sept 7, 2023

    Lee Mack has hit back after insulting viewers during Tuesday’s live broadcast of the National Television Awards.

    The stand-up comedian, 55, took to the stage when his program, The 1% Club, won the Quiz Game Show award.

    After getting the gong from former soccer player Jill Scott, 36, things quickly went downhill when he joked that the award looked like an X-rated item.

    In an attempt to ridicule the Lioness, he joked, “It’s an absolute pleasure to receive such a sex toy from Jill Scott.”

    Viewers immediately took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to comment on the controversial joke — with “cancel Lee Mack” briefly trending.

    Not taking any criticism: Lee Mack has hit back after insulting viewers during Tuesday’s live broadcast of the National Television Awards

    Still spoken The sun After the ceremony, Lee lashed out at offended viewers, saying, “My job as a stand-up comedian is to take the mickey out of the contestants.

    “I decided never to be too cheesy with it. I just wanted to try to laugh a little.

    “It’s like a performance, especially in front of a hundred people. That was most of my Edinburgh Fringe shows in the early days in front of 100 people.

    “It’s a pretty intimate laugh and the only thing is the audience can really take it, you can get the mickey out of them.”

    It’s the people watching that get offended, not the audience. They’re always okay with it.’

    Lee had also raised eyebrows joking about diversity in his acceptance speech.

    He joked: “I want to thank all the nominees because they are all brilliant. I’d like to thank Michael McIntyre, Richard Osman and Bradley Walsh, which proves that if you get really funny people to host a show, it’s a really good idea.

    “It also shows that diversity goals really work, doesn’t it? It doesn’t matter if you’re six feet tall or six feet tall, it’s for everyone… That would have worked better for the BAFTAs.’

    Under fire: Lee joked about receiving a sex toy from Jill Scott after she and Mo Gilligan presented the comedian with the Quiz Game Show award

    Shock: Viewers immediately took to X – formerly known as Twitter – to comment on the controversial joke – with ‘cancel Lee Mack’ briefly trending

    Shocked viewers told X during the speech, “I couldn’t tell if Lee Mack’s joke at the #NTAs was a joke about the lack of diversity in that category or if he was opposed to people hiring people from different backgrounds to host. When I see how he blanked Mo, I unfortunately think he meant the latter’;

    “I’m sure the diversity joke was really, really funny…in Lee Mack’s head,” as another viewer typed, “I just saw the snowflakes trying to cancel Lee Mack, comedians can’t be comedians anymore” ;

    ‘Well, Lee Mack is now being canceled’; “I’m sure the diversity joke was really funny…in Lee Mack’s head”; ‘Seeing Lee Mack trying to be funny is just painful #NTAs’;

    ‘Well, Lee Mack is now being canceled #NTAs’; The gutted Lee Mack won and cruelly joked onstage at someone else’s expense. Be gracious and kind #NTAs.”

    National Television Awards 2023: ALL WINNERS

    New drama

    Beyond paradise

    Blue lights

    Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

    Wednesday- WINNER

    Reality contest

    Love Island

    Race around the world

    SAS: Who dares, wins

    The traitors – WINNER

    Written documentary

    Deborah James: Darmbabe in her own words

    Lewis Capaldi: How I feel now – WINNER

    Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

    Rob Burrow: Living with ALS

    Recurring drama

    Call the midwife

    Happy Valley – WINNER

    Stranger things

    Vera

    TV presenter

    Alison Hammond

    Ant & Dec – WINNER

    Bradley Walsh

    Claudia Winkleman

    Martin Lewis

    Factual

    CLarkson’s farm

    Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – WINNER

    Sort your life

    The Martin Lewis Money Show live

    Drama performance

    Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

    India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

    James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley

    Judy Parfitt, Nurse Monica Joan, call the midwife

    Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley – WINNER

    The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

    Ant & Dec’s Saturday night takeaway

    Gogglebox – WINNER

    I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!

    The masked singer

    Serial drama

    Coronation Street

    EastEnders – WINNER

    Emmerdale

    Hollyoaks

    TV interview

    Louis Theroux interviews…

    Piers Morgan uncensored

    The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

    The Graham Norton Show – WINNER

    Serial drama performance

    Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

    Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders – WINNER

    Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

    Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

    quiz game show

    Michael McIntyre’s wheel

    Richard Osman’s House of Games

    The 1% Club – WINNER

    The Chase Celebrity Special

    Rising star

    Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour

    Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders – WINNER

    Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street

    Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

    Day

    Loose women

    The chase

    The Repair Shop – WINNER

    This morning

    Comedy

    Brassic

    Ghosts

    Ted Lasso

    Young Sheldon WINNER

    Talent show

    Britain has talent

    Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

    The Great British Bake-Off

