WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Lee Mack hits back at ‘offended’ viewers who called for him to be ‘cancelled’ over his Jill Scott sex toy prank at the National Television Awards
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Lee Mack has hit back after insulting viewers during Tuesday’s live broadcast of the National Television Awards.
The stand-up comedian, 55, took to the stage when his program, The 1% Club, won the Quiz Game Show award.
After getting the gong from former soccer player Jill Scott, 36, things quickly went downhill when he joked that the award looked like an X-rated item.
In an attempt to ridicule the Lioness, he joked, “It’s an absolute pleasure to receive such a sex toy from Jill Scott.”
Viewers immediately took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to comment on the controversial joke — with “cancel Lee Mack” briefly trending.
Not taking any criticism: Lee Mack has hit back after insulting viewers during Tuesday’s live broadcast of the National Television Awards
Still spoken The sun After the ceremony, Lee lashed out at offended viewers, saying, “My job as a stand-up comedian is to take the mickey out of the contestants.
“I decided never to be too cheesy with it. I just wanted to try to laugh a little.
“It’s like a performance, especially in front of a hundred people. That was most of my Edinburgh Fringe shows in the early days in front of 100 people.
“It’s a pretty intimate laugh and the only thing is the audience can really take it, you can get the mickey out of them.”
It’s the people watching that get offended, not the audience. They’re always okay with it.’
Lee had also raised eyebrows joking about diversity in his acceptance speech.
He joked: “I want to thank all the nominees because they are all brilliant. I’d like to thank Michael McIntyre, Richard Osman and Bradley Walsh, which proves that if you get really funny people to host a show, it’s a really good idea.
“It also shows that diversity goals really work, doesn’t it? It doesn’t matter if you’re six feet tall or six feet tall, it’s for everyone… That would have worked better for the BAFTAs.’
Under fire: Lee joked about receiving a sex toy from Jill Scott after she and Mo Gilligan presented the comedian with the Quiz Game Show award
Shock: Viewers immediately took to X – formerly known as Twitter – to comment on the controversial joke – with ‘cancel Lee Mack’ briefly trending
Shocked viewers told X during the speech, “I couldn’t tell if Lee Mack’s joke at the #NTAs was a joke about the lack of diversity in that category or if he was opposed to people hiring people from different backgrounds to host. When I see how he blanked Mo, I unfortunately think he meant the latter’;
“I’m sure the diversity joke was really, really funny…in Lee Mack’s head,” as another viewer typed, “I just saw the snowflakes trying to cancel Lee Mack, comedians can’t be comedians anymore” ;
‘Well, Lee Mack is now being canceled’; “I’m sure the diversity joke was really funny…in Lee Mack’s head”; ‘Seeing Lee Mack trying to be funny is just painful #NTAs’;
‘Well, Lee Mack is now being canceled #NTAs’; The gutted Lee Mack won and cruelly joked onstage at someone else’s expense. Be gracious and kind #NTAs.”
National Television Awards 2023: ALL WINNERS
New drama
Beyond paradise
Blue lights
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Wednesday- WINNER
Reality contest
Love Island
Race around the world
SAS: Who dares, wins
The traitors – WINNER
Written documentary
Deborah James: Darmbabe in her own words
Lewis Capaldi: How I feel now – WINNER
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with ALS
Recurring drama
Call the midwife
Happy Valley – WINNER
Stranger things
Vera
TV presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec – WINNER
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis
Factual
CLarkson’s farm
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – WINNER
Sort your life
The Martin Lewis Money Show live
Drama performance
Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
Judy Parfitt, Nurse Monica Joan, call the midwife
Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley – WINNER
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday night takeaway
Gogglebox – WINNER
I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!
The masked singer
Serial drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders – WINNER
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
TV interview
Louis Theroux interviews…
Piers Morgan uncensored
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Graham Norton Show – WINNER
Serial drama performance
Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders – WINNER
Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
quiz game show
Michael McIntyre’s wheel
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The 1% Club – WINNER
The Chase Celebrity Special
Rising star
Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders – WINNER
Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale
Day
Loose women
The chase
The Repair Shop – WINNER
This morning
Comedy
Brassic
Ghosts
Ted Lasso
Young Sheldon WINNER
Talent show
Britain has talent
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
The Great British Bake-Off
Lee Mack hits back at ‘offended’ viewers who called for him to be ‘cancelled’ over his Jill Scott sex toy prank at the National Television Awards