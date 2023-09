NNA – Court of Cassation Advocate-General, Judge Ghassan Khoury, on Thursday referred journalist Maryam Majdoline Al-Lahamrsquo;s dossier to the Narcotics Control Bureau after a marijuana cigarette was found in her house.nbsp;

It is to note that Judge Knoury had issued earlier on Thursday a decision to release journalist Maryam Majdoline Al-Laham, after her arrested over an investigative publication that reveals corruption within spiritual courts.nbsp;

