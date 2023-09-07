Kylie Minogue recreates her iconic ’90s red hair as she poses for a striking Rolling Stone cover ahead of the release of new album Tension

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kylie Minogue recreated her iconic ’90s red hair as she posed for a standout look Rolling Stone, Great Britain coverage on Thursday.

The pop superstar, 55, — known for her blonde locks — was chatting to the publication ahead of the release of her new album Tension, which fans are eagerly awaiting on Sept. 22.

She first embraced the fiery look, complete with bangs, from 1995 to 1997, when her critically acclaimed Impossible Princess album was released.

In a teaser for the full interview released Friday, she said of the process of making music, “I’m happiest when I feel like I’ve expressed some deep emotion or thoughts that I’m struggling with, and it’s like I talk to a friend. . Speaking your truth helps.

“When I can, I like to almost paint it instead of just spilling it out.” I like to have some poetry in there so it’s not totally obvious.”

She’ll also touch on the importance of protecting her privacy, owning her status as a pop icon, and why she’s ready for her Las Vegas residency.

On the cover, she showed off her glossy locks and wore a glamorous, off-the-shoulder black dress with feathers for even more drama.

She wears a red wig for the Tension video released last week for her adoring fans.

Kylie’s new track Tension has so far divided listeners with its electro sound.

Filled with sizzling lyrics set to a ’90s dance beat, some listeners call it a “grower,” while others consider Tension the best song of the year.

At one point in the raunchy tune, Kylie sings, “My God, touch me there.” It’s almost there, touch me there. Don’t be shy, boy, I don’t bite. You know where. Touch me there.’

Some fans have failed to get into the track’s intergalactic groove, including American musician Gary Brewer, who wrote, “Listened three times… haven’t felt it yet.”

Meanwhile, another fan dismissed the song, writing, “I love Kylie, but this isn’t one of her best.”

Another equally unimpressed fan tossed the song aside: “Sorry…but this is a B-side.”

Music critic Christian Guiltenane, however, seemed sympathetic to Kylie’s new track, writing, ‘A surprising follow-up to an iconic and quirky tune like Padam Padam. It would always be difficult to follow up on this.’

Another fan said, “Kylie Minogue’s Tension isn’t just a song, it’s a cultural reset, it’s the oxygen you breathe, it’s a lifestyle, an escape from this cruel world, it’s art, a hug from a beloved, all you ever wanted.

Before playing the title track for the first time on BBC Radio 2 last week, Kylie said excitedly: ‘I could ignite into a pile of glitter or something. The title track of my new upcoming album… this is Tension.”

Earlier this summer, she previously released Padam Padam off the record, which became her highest-charting single since 2011’s Higher with Taio Cruz.

“I’ve been doing this for three million years and it’s the first time I’ve had that viral moment with Padam Padam. You can’t manifest that,” Kylie said.