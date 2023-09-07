Wayne Rooney emerges a possible target for Tom Brady’s Birmingham City should manager John Eustace leave the club

Birmingham City plans to make Wayne Rooney their manager

There is no suggestion that current Blues boss John Eustace will be sacked.

The former England captain is currently in charge of club Washington DC United in the United States, but has managerial experience in English football, thanks to a stint in charge of the crisis-torn Derby from 2021-2022.

Birmingham – part-owned by former NFL star Tom Brady – had a strong start to the season under Eustace ahead of the international break.

Eustace has done a solid job since taking charge over a year ago, leading the Blues to a comfortable survival last season despite significant off-field uncertainties, and overseeing a promising start for the new campaign under the leadership of the club’s American owners.

As a result, there is no suggestion that Eustache will be sacked as things stand.

Wayne Rooney has emerged as a possible target for Championship side Birmingham City.

There is no indication that current Birmingham boss John Eustace (above) will be sacked as things stand, having made a strong start to the season ahead of the international break.

The new group in charge includes Brady and the seven-time Super Bowl winner attended the home game against Leeds in August.

Eustace signed a contract until 2025 when he replaced Lee Bowyer in the summer of 2022. He was a target for Swansea in the tight season before the club appointed Michael Duff. He is also a possible candidate for Rangers if they fire Michael Beale.

Rooney’s deal with DC United expires in December and on September 3 he expressed frustration at the lack of progress in contract negotiations.

He told the Washington Post: “I am slightly disappointed and frustrated that there has been no contact for two months.

“We asked for a new agreement. We can sit down and talk about it. We haven’t had a response.

“Anyway, I can take any situation. I was hoping we would have at least talked about it. It was not the case.

NFL legend Tom Brady, right, invested in Birmingham earlier this summer and visited his new club ahead of their Championship clash with Leeds United at St Andrew’s Stadium in August.

Rooney, whose contract with DC United expires in December, expressed frustration at the lack of progress in contract talks last month after impressing during his time as manager.

“It’s frustrating because anyway I prefer to know what the plan is because we have to plan for next season. We have to do it as soon as possible. The fact that we haven’t received a response probably indicates one thing, but I’m sure they’ll have their reasons for it, so I’ll wait and see.

DC United are currently ninth in the 15-team Eastern Conference, with the top nine clubs qualifying for the end-of-season play-offs. The final round of regular season matches will take place on October 21.

Asked about his future with the Blues last April – before the takeover – Eustace said: “It’s been great, I work for a fantastic football club. We created a really good environment here, it was great to come to work and see the development of the players.

“We want to build something special and there’s a lot of work to do, but we’re all ready to do it.”