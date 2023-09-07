Makary welcomes Cuban Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, on Thursday welcomed Cuba#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Jorge Leoacute;n Cruz, who said after the meeting: quot;We thanked the Minister of Information for his cooperation with our correspondents in Lebanon; wersquo;ve briefed the Minister about the broad media coverage during the 77 + China conference to be held in Havana on September 16 and 17. Wersquo;ve also discussed a global event that we will organize in January 2024, wishing for cooperation to achieve prosperity in both countries.rdquo;

