Defense Minister broaches developments with Tashnag Party Secretary-General, Civil Defense General Director

NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Thursday met in Yarze with Tashnag Party Secretary-General, MP Hagop Pakradounian, with whom he reviewed the countryrsquo;s general situation and political developments.nbsp;

The Minister of Defense was separately informed by Civil Defense General Director, Brigadier General Raymond Khattar, about the conditions of the General Directorate of the Civil Defense.

For his part, Sleem praised the efforts of the Civil Defense and the missions it carries out, saluting the sacrifices made by its members.

