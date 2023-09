NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, on Thursday welcomed the newly appointed Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Thani Al Thani, upon assuming his diplomatic duties in Lebanon.nbsp;

The pair broached local developments, and the best means to boost cooperation between the two countries.

