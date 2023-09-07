Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Cabinet approves Bloomberg platform, endorsers renewal of crude oil contract with Iraq

    By

    Sep 7, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The cabinet on Thursday convened in session at the Grand Serail and approved the adoption of Bloomberg platform to replace Sayrafa platform.

    The cabinet also endorsed the renewal of Lebanonrsquo;s contract with Iraq to obtain quantities of crude oil, with 20,000 tons to be allocated to the Communications Ministry annually.nbsp;

    Moreover, the state budget draft law was discussed during the cabinet afternoon session, after which Information Minister, Ziad Makary, announced that there would be held another cabinet session to discuss the Syrian refugee dossier.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Here’s how the upcoming change from Google will impact you as a popular app quietly faces its demise next month

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis had to take her seven-month-old son to the emergency room with a fever: ‘I’ve never felt so sick with anxiety’

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Apple stock is poised to jump 20% as its iPhone 15 will drive a ‘mini super cycle,’ Wedbush says

    Sep 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Here’s how the upcoming change from Google will impact you as a popular app quietly faces its demise next month

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis had to take her seven-month-old son to the emergency room with a fever: ‘I’ve never felt so sick with anxiety’

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Apple stock is poised to jump 20% as its iPhone 15 will drive a ‘mini super cycle,’ Wedbush says

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Germany’s Greens open to wolf culling

    Sep 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy