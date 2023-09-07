Bou Habibi welcomes Chinese, Bangladeshi, and Cypriot diplomats

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, on Thursday discussed bilateral relations with Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, Qian Minjian.nbsp;

Bou Habib thanked the Chinese Ambassador for his country#39;s position during the Security Councilrsquo;s session over the renewal of UNIFILrsquo;s mandate.nbsp;

Minister Bou Habib also received Chargeacute; d#39;Affairs at the Embassy of Bangladesh, Ambassador Javed Tanveer Khan, who paid him an acquaintance visit.

He also welcomed Chargeacute; d#39;Affairs at the Cypriot Embassy, Ambassador Maria Haji.

