Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habibi welcomes Chinese, Bangladeshi, and Cypriot diplomats

    By

    Sep 7, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib, on Thursday discussed bilateral relations with Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, Qian Minjian.nbsp;

    Bou Habib thanked the Chinese Ambassador for his country#39;s position during the Security Councilrsquo;s session over the renewal of UNIFILrsquo;s mandate.nbsp;

    Minister Bou Habib also received Chargeacute; d#39;Affairs at the Embassy of Bangladesh, Ambassador Javed Tanveer Khan, who paid him an acquaintance visit.

    He also welcomed Chargeacute; d#39;Affairs at the Cypriot Embassy, Ambassador Maria Haji.

    ==========R.H.

    By

