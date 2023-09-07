Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis had to take her seven-month-old son to the emergency room with a fever: ‘I’ve never felt so sick with anxiety’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Martha Kalifatidis was forced to rush her seven-month-old son Lucius to the hospital after contracting a mysterious virus.

The Married At First Sight star, 34, shared details of the health scare on Instagram on Thursday, still clearly shaken by the alarming turn of events.

“Hi everyone, we just had the scariest 48 hours of our lives,” she wrote alongside photos of the little boy she shares with partner Michael Brunelli.

‘Looch’s temperature reached 39.8. His whole body was completely limp. I’ve never been so sick with fear. We rushed to the ER,” she wrote.

“He had a huge spit (up my sleeve). It turned out he had a virus. We don’t know exactly what it was.’

Among the picture gallery, Martha showed a photo of Lucius smiling after being treated by the doctor.

“Within a few hours of being seen by the doctor, he was back. Feel so lucky to have such wonderful care. Our doctors and nurses are amazing,” she wrote.

Martha went on to say that the toddler slept and cuddled a lot before making a full recovery.

Martha and Michael have shared the ups and downs of caring for a baby since Lucius was born.

The beauty influencer revealed in June that their baby had trouble feeding for the first few weeks at home.

“Lucius was born with jaundice, so he didn’t eat for the first four weeks of his life,” she told Nine.

“He’s lost a lot of weight. That was the most stressful thing for me to worry about and obsess about.”

Martha continued, “He didn’t gain weight and he hadn’t gained his birth weight for nearly four weeks.

“As a mom, you just think, ‘Oh my God, is this baby hungry? What am I doing.”

Fortunately, Lucius, born in February, started eating well and has since reached his target weight.

Martha recently admitted that she doesn’t share her son’s parenting tips with her fans because she fears criticism from critics.

“The online parenting and mothering community is intense. It’s filled with love, relatable experiences and helpful advice, but it also has a dark side,” Martha told The Sunday Telegraph.

“If you dare to do something different from the other person, you can be at the mercy of thousands of judgmental comments within hours,” she continued.

“This kind of pressure can be overwhelming, especially for a new mom.”

Martha and Michael welcomed Lucius on February 27 and announced their happy news on Instagram.

Lucius Brunelli. He’s here, he’s perfect,” Martha wrote alongside an image of the newborn wrapped in a baby blanket.

Martha revealed to Nine in June that motherhood was bumpy for the first few weeks