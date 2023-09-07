War-torn Sudan’s army chief meets Qatar ruler in diplomatic push

NNA – Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met Qatar#39;s emir on Thursday during his third trip abroad since war broke out in April, after also visiting Egypt and South Sudan in recent days.

Burhan, whose troops are fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), had spent months under seige inside the military headquarters in Khartoum and stayed in conflict-hit Sudan until late August.

In Doha, he received a red carpet welcome and discussed quot;the latest developments in the situation and challenges facing Sudanquot; with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, said a Qatari royal court statement.

Burhan left Doha on Thursday afternoon, the official Qatar News Agency said.

The war between Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has killed at least 5,000 people, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location amp; Event Data project.

Late on Wednesday, Burhan issued a decree dissolving the RSF, while the United States slapped sanctions on senior commander Abdelrahim Hamdan Daglo, the brother of the paramilitary leader.

Sudan#39;s ruling Transitional Sovereignty Council said in a statement the decree was quot;based on the repercussions of these forces#39; rebellion against the state, the grave violations they committed against citizens, and the deliberate sabotage of the country#39;s infrastructurequot;.

Rights campaigners have blamed the RSF and allied Arab militias for reported atrocities including rape, looting and the mass killings of ethnic minorities, primarily in the restive western region of Darfur.

The army has also been accused of abuses, including reports of indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas with RSF presence.

Burhan made his first foray outside the military headquarters last month and has visited regional allies in recent weeks.

Since leaving the capital Khartoum, he has been based in Port Sudan, an eastern city that has been spared the fighting.

Government officials and the United Nations have similarly relocated to the coastal city which hosts Sudan#39;s only functioning airport.–AFP

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.