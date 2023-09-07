Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri tackles developments with Ain Al-Tineh visitors

    By

    Sep 7, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday welcomed at his Ain al-Tineh residence United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, who briefed the House Speaker on a number of humanitarian projects supported by the United Nations in Lebanon.

    Speaker Berri also discussed the countryrsquo;s political developments and general situation, especially the presidential election, with former Deputy House Speaker, Elie Ferzli.

    Berri then welcomed a delegation from the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, which included the party#39;s leader, former Minister Asaad Hardan, with whom he discussed the general situation and the latest political developments.

