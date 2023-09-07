‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ Is a Heavenly Love Story for Best Friends

Saeed Adyani / Prime Video

“A party without cake,” Julia Child once said, “is just a meeting.” By that logic, every moment spent with close companions should be partnered with a delectable baked good, which happens to be the exact premise of Sitting in Bars with Cake (Sept. 8 on Prime Video). The film follows a pair of friends who bring a new, mouth-watering cake to different bars every time they go out, hoping to make new friends by luring strangers in with thick frosting and unique flavors. But this charming movie is more unforgettable than your run-of-the-mill party with cake.

The proper term, coined by besties/roommates Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’Zion), is “cakebarring.” At the beginning of the film, Jane, who is more reserved and thoughtful than the rambunctious Corinne, spends hours crafting the perfect cake for her best friend’s birthday party. The duo goes out to some Los Angeles bars with a handful of friends, saving the cake for the final stop. When Jane carries the perfectly preserved cake into the last location—where wild birthday girl Corinne has already started singing karaoke atop the bar—patrons flock around her carrying case.

They all want a piece of cake. Corinne, ever the socialite, is glad to share, so long as they wish her a happy birthday. Although Jane doesn’t understand it at first, Corinne pats herself on the back for discovering the easiest way to meet new people—just bring them cake. Everything is a party if cake is involved.

